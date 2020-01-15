Worldwide Air Conditioning Market: 2018 Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast

Air Conditioning market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Air Conditioning Market.

About Air Conditioning Industry

Air Conditioning market size will grow from USD 10.58 Billion in 2017 to USD 15.67 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.77%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The market for manual/semi-automatic air conditioning has attained maturity and is on the decline. The market for automatic air conditioning is at the growth stage. Air conditioning systems are one of the important aspects of the cabin experience. It not only provides cooling but also provides warm air required while driving in cold weather. The air conditioning market has seen a gradual progress in technology; soon the manual/semi-automatic operated air conditioning system will be replaced by fully automatic systems. The automatic air conditioning systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period due technological advancement and advanced features.

Companies which are Transforming Air Conditioning Market are:-



Denso Corporation , Hanon Systems , Mahle GmbH , Keihin Corporation , Valeo SA , Eberspächer Group , Calsonic Kansei Corporation , Sanden Holdings Corporation , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. , Subros Limited , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

By Technology

Air Conditioning , Market, Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning , Single Zone , Multizone , , , ,

By Component

Evaporator , Drier/Receiver, Condenser , , , , , ,

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car , LCV , HCV , , , , , ,

Regions Covered in Air Conditioning Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

