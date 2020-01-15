Worldwide Cold Pressed Seed Oils Market Research, Size, Share, Overview, Future Trends, Scope, outlook 2019

Summary:

Introduction

Global Cold Pressed Seed Oils Market

Cold pressed seed oils are the oils which are obtained from fruits and seeds by crushing and pressing them with a modern steel press. This process is also known as scarification method. Although these oils, when produced generates heat these are not pre-cooked and thus consequently the oil is considered as cold pressed. Extraction of the oil through cold pressing involves crushing seeds or nuts and forcing out the oil. This solvent or oil extraction method is used to produce the most common cooking oils which are easily found in the market. Cold pressed seed oils market are naturally beneficial oils compared to hotly pressed seed oils. As the seeds and fruits are not roasted before pressing, the flavors and nutritional quality of the oil remains intact. Cooking is the primary use of cold pressed oil. Cold pressed seed oils are safer than hot pressed seed oils and it avoids adverse effects caused by high temperature. It retains the physiologically active substance of the seed and flavors.

Based on the new generation and lifestyle, it has become a new trend to stay healthy and use only those products which are beneficial for the health and contains functional nutrients. Likewise cold pressed seed oils market is taking over hot pressed seed oils market which was used traditionally for the oil extraction. Cold pressed seed oils to provide a vital contribution towards a healthy life as they are cholesterol free, non-refined, processed or deodorized, they do not contain any harmful solvent residues, contains no added chemicals and preservatives, contains natural anti-oxidants, the natural flavor and odor is retained which enhances the taste in the food. The seeds if cold pressed, it doesn’t destroy the cell of the grease and linoleic acid tissue, and is more green and healthy. These factors and benefits are driving the market of the cold-pressed seed oils.

The global Cold Pressed Seed Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cold Pressed Seed Oils market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cold Pressed Seed Oils in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold Pressed Seed Oils in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cold Pressed Seed Oils market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cold Pressed Seed Oils market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Statfold Seed Oil

Naissance Natural Healthy Living

Freshmill Oils

Gramiyum Wood Pressed Cooking Oil

The Health Home Economist

Lala’S

Market size by Product

Flaxseed Oil

Hempseed Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Walnut Oil

Sesame Oil

Others

Market size by End User

Retail/Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Internet Selling

Hyper/Super Market

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cold Pressed Seed Oils market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Pressed Seed Oils market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cold Pressed Seed Oils companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cold Pressed Seed Oils submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Pressed Seed Oils are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cold Pressed Seed Oils market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

