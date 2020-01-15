Worldwide Comprehensive Review of Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market and its Development

Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market.

Automotive Fuel Injection Systems market size will grow from USD 61.27 Billion in 2017 to USD 88.45 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.31%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The demand for automotive fuel injection system is governed by global vehicle production. Improved fuel efficiency & power output, and stringent exhaust emissions are some of the factors are driving demand for fuel injection systems in the automobile industry. Rising demand from countries such as China, India, and Brazil for two-wheeler is creating new growth opportunities for fuel injection systems. The overall demand of fuel injection system is expected to increase at a promising rate in the future.

Companies which are Transforming Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market are:-

Continental AG , Delphi Automotive PLC , Denso Corporation , Robert Bosch , Infineon Technologies AG , Carter Fuel Systems , Edelbrock LLC , Hitachi Ltd. , Keihin Corporation. , Magneti Marelli S.P.A. , NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. , Ti Automotive Inc. , UCI International Inc. (UCI Fram Group) , Woodward Inc. , Westport Innovations Inc.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Hybrid Vehicles

By Components

Engine Control Unit, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pressure Regulator, Fuel Pump

By Fuel Type

Gasoline, Diesel

By Technology

Gasoline Port Injection, Gasoline Direct Injection, Diesel Direct Injection

Regions Covered in Automotive Fuel Injection Systems Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

