Worldwide Decorative Concrete Market Size by Market Opportunities, Type, Product, Application & Characteristics

Decorative Concrete Industry Overview:

Decorative Concrete market size will grow from USD 9.39 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.99 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.88%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The decorative concrete market is expected to witness a high growth due to factors such as increase in the middle-class population, growth in demand from the residential and non-residential sectors, and increase in renovation & remodeling activities.

BASF SE , PPG Industries, Inc. , 3M Company , E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company. , RPM International Inc. , Huntsman International LLC , The Sherwin-Williams Company , Boral Limited , Cemex, S.A.B De C.V. , Sika AG , Ultratech Cement Limited , Arkema SA , The Euclid Chemical Company, Fosroc International, Heidelbergcement AG, Hexion Inc., Parchem Construction Supplies, Lafargeholcim Ltd, Mapei S.P.A., Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc.

By Type

Stamped Concrete , Stained Concrete , Concrete Overlays , Colored Concrete , Others

By Application

Floors , Walls , Driveways and Sidewalks , Patios , Others

By End-Use Sector

Residential , Non-Residential, , ,

