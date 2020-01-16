2018-2025 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast
Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Industry
New Study On "2018-2025 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"
This report focuses on the global Fast-Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fast-Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Fast-Casual Restaurants market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
KFC
McDonald’s
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Subway
Starbucks
Wendy’s
Burger King
Taco Bell
Dunkin’ Donuts
Pizza Hut
Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
Five Guys Holdings
Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
Panera Bread
Hardee’s
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chinese Restaurant
Western Restaurant
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Self-Take
Take-Out Food
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fast-Casual Restaurants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fast-Casual Restaurants development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Chinese Restaurant
1.4.3 Western Restaurant
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Self-Take
1.5.3 Take-Out Food
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size
2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fast-Casual Restaurants Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fast-Casual Restaurants Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in China
7.3 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
7.4 China Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in India
10.3 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
10.4 India Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Fast-Casual Restaurants Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Fast-Casual Restaurants Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 KFC
12.1.1 KFC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.1.4 KFC Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 KFC Recent Development
12.2 McDonald’s
12.2.1 McDonald’s Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.2.4 McDonald’s Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 McDonald’s Recent Development
12.3 Chipotle Mexican Grill
12.3.1 Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.3.4 Chipotle Mexican Grill Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Chipotle Mexican Grill Recent Development
12.4 Subway
12.4.1 Subway Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.4.4 Subway Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Subway Recent Development
12.5 Starbucks
12.5.1 Starbucks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.5.4 Starbucks Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Starbucks Recent Development
12.6 Wendy’s
12.6.1 Wendy’s Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.6.4 Wendy’s Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Wendy’s Recent Development
12.7 Burger King
12.7.1 Burger King Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.7.4 Burger King Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Burger King Recent Development
12.8 Taco Bell
12.8.1 Taco Bell Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.8.4 Taco Bell Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Taco Bell Recent Development
12.9 Dunkin’ Donuts
12.9.1 Dunkin’ Donuts Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.9.4 Dunkin’ Donuts Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dunkin’ Donuts Recent Development
12.10 Pizza Hut
12.10.1 Pizza Hut Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fast-Casual Restaurants Introduction
12.10.4 Pizza Hut Revenue in Fast-Casual Restaurants Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Pizza Hut Recent Development
12.11 Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)
12.12 Five Guys Holdings
12.13 Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
12.14 Panera Bread
12.15 Hardee’s
Continued….
