AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2022

This report studies the global Agricultural Biotechnology market, analyzes and researches the Agricultural Biotechnology development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Key Players :

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

BASF

Bayer CropScience

Certis USA

Dow AgroSciences

Mycogen Seed

DuPont Pioneer

Monsanto Company

Performance Plants

Syngenta

KWS SAAT

Evogene

Rubicon

Vilmorin

Global Bio-chem Technology

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/887976-global-agricultural-biotechnology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Agricultural Biotechnology can be split into

Molecular Markers

Vaccines

Genetic Engineering

Tissue Culture

Molecular Diagnostics

Other

Market segment by Application, Agricultural Biotechnology can be split into

Transgenic Crops/Seeds

Biopesticides

Other

Table of Contents

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Agricultural Biotechnology

1.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Overview

1.1.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Agricultural Biotechnology Market by Type

1.3.1 Molecular Markers

1.3.2 Vaccines

1.3.3 Genetic Engineering

1.3.4 Tissue Culture

1.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Transgenic Crops/Seeds

1.4.2 Biopesticides

1.4.3 Other

2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 BASF

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Bayer CropScience

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Certis USA

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Dow AgroSciences

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Mycogen Seed

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 DuPont Pioneer

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Monsanto Company

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Performance Plants

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Syngenta

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Revenue (Value) (2011-2016)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 KWS SAAT

3.12 Evogene

3.13 Rubicon

3.14 Vilmorin

3.15 Global Bio-chem Technology

4 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size by Type and Application (2011-2016)

4.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size by Type (2011-2016)

4.2 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size by Application (2011-2016)

4.3 Potential Application of Agricultural Biotechnology in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Agricultural Biotechnology

5 United States Agricultural Biotechnology Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size (2011-2016)

5.2 United States Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2016)

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/887976-global-agricultural-biotechnology-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com