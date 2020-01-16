Aircraft Synthetic Vision System 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.26% and Forecast to 2021

Aircraft SVS uses the database of terrains, runways, obstacles, airports, and flight plan information to create a virtual environment that corresponds to the real world. It combines this database with position sensor, computing platform, and display to present a computer-generated view to the pilot. SVS systems help enhance situational awareness by providing a clear image of the external environment even in low visibility conditions and at nighttime. These features translate into increased operational capability of aircraft and reduce the chances of accidents.

The analysts forecast the Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System market to grow at a CAGR of 6.26 percent over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System market for the period 2015-2019. It presents a global overview as well as the market shares and growth prospects by region (the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions). The report also presents the market landscape and a corresponding analysis of the prominent vendors in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers influencing the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

The report, Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Cobham

• Garmin

• Honeywell Aerospace

• Rockwell Collins

• Universal Avionics Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

• Aspen Avionics

• Avidyne

• ENSCO Avionics

• ForeFlight

• Gulfstream

• Hilton Software

• L-3 Avionics Systems

• Sagetech

• Symbolic Flight

• Xavion

• ZG Optique

Market Driver

• Growing Awareness and Demand for SVS

Market Challenge

• Issues Related to Integrity of Database

Market Trend

• Application of SVS in UAVs

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

