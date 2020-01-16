Airline Reservation System Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players – Airmax Systems, Sabre, Amadeus IT Group, Blue Sky Booking, Enoyaone, SITA, Bird Group, AMA Assistance, InteliSys Aviation Systems
Airline reservation systems (ARS) are part of the so-called passenger service systems (PSS), which are applications supporting the direct contact with the passenger. ARS eventually evolved into the computer reservations system (CRS). A computer reservation system is used for the reservations of a particular airline and interfaces with a global distribution system (GDS) which supports travel agencies and other distribution channels in making reservations for most major airlines in a single system.
In 2018, the global Airline Reservation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Airline Reservation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Airline Reservation System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Trawex Technologies
Airmax Systems
Sabre
Amadeus IT Group
Blue Sky Booking
Enoyaone
SITA
Bird Group
AMA Assistance
InteliSys Aviation Systems
Juniper (Cangooroo)
IBS Software Services
Provoke Technologies
HitchHiker
Videcom
Request a Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661557-global-airl…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Web-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Business
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Airline Reservation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Airline Reservation System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Airline Reservation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Web-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Airline Reservation System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Airline Reservation System Market Size
2.2 Airline Reservation System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Airline Reservation System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Airline Reservation System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Airline Reservation System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Airline Reservation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Airline Reservation System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Airline Reservation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Airline Reservation System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Airline Reservation System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Airline Reservation System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Trawex Technologies
12.1.1 Trawex Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.1.4 Trawex Technologies Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Trawex Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Airmax Systems
12.2.1 Airmax Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.2.4 Airmax Systems Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Airmax Systems Recent Development
12.3 Sabre
12.3.1 Sabre Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.3.4 Sabre Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sabre Recent Development
12.4 Amadeus IT Group
12.4.1 Amadeus IT Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.4.4 Amadeus IT Group Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Amadeus IT Group Recent Development
12.5 Blue Sky Booking
12.5.1 Blue Sky Booking Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.5.4 Blue Sky Booking Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Blue Sky Booking Recent Development
12.6 Enoyaone
12.6.1 Enoyaone Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.6.4 Enoyaone Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Enoyaone Recent Development
12.7 SITA
12.7.1 SITA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.7.4 SITA Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 SITA Recent Development
12.8 Bird Group
12.8.1 Bird Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.8.4 Bird Group Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bird Group Recent Development
12.9 AMA Assistance
12.9.1 AMA Assistance Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.9.4 AMA Assistance Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 AMA Assistance Recent Development
12.10 InteliSys Aviation Systems
12.10.1 InteliSys Aviation Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Airline Reservation System Introduction
12.10.4 InteliSys Aviation Systems Revenue in Airline Reservation System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 InteliSys Aviation Systems Recent Development
12.11 Juniper (Cangooroo)
12.12 IBS Software Services
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3661557-global-airline-res…
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
ADDRES:
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
This release was published on openPR.