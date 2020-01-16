Ambulatory EMR Market Report to 2025: Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, eMDs, GE Healthcare, McKesson, athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare

The Global Ambulatory EMR Market is expected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2025, from USD 4.11 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Competitors/Players:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion, Inc.

eMDS Inc.

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Amazing Charts, LLC

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

QSI Management, LLC

Greenway Health, LLC.

Healthcare Management Systems, Inc.

IBM

CPSI

CompuGroup Medical

T-System Inc.

Meditab

CureMD

Aprima

Infor-Med Inc.

Advanced Data Systems

Nextech Systems, LLC

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Kareo, Inc.

Among others.

The advanced digital version of the manual paper chart of the patients is called as electronic medical record (EMR) or electronic health record (EHR). The medical record includes medical history of patients, allergies & medication, immunization status, laboratory test results, demographics and others. The adoption of EMR systems has increased gradually. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that in 2015 almost all the reported hospitals 96.0% possessed a certified EHR technology. 84.0% of hospitals adopted at least a basic EHR system and the growth of 11.0% adoption rates of increased from 2014. The acceptance of EMR system has also led to launch various products in the market. For instance, in October 2009, Healthcare Management Systems, Inc. (HMS) (U.S.) launched HMS Ambulatory EMR, an ambulatory electronic medical record and practice management solution. This product enhanced the clinical integration, streamline physician workflow and facilitate use by physicians.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising usage of EHR solutions

Government support for the adoption of HCIT

Increasing growth of healthcare services

Safe exchange of medical information

High infrastructure investments

Increasing cost pressure

Report Segmentation:

The ambulatory EMR market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, application, practice size and end user.

The market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into:

Cloud-Based

On Premise Solutions.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Practice Management

Patient Management

E-Prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Decision Support

Health Analytics

The market is segmented on the basis of practice size into:

Large Practices

Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices

Solo Practices

The market is segmented on the basis of end users into:

Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Centers.

Based on geography the global ambulatory EMR market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

