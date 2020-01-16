Ambulatory EMR Market Report to 2025: Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, eMDs, GE Healthcare, McKesson, athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare
The Global Ambulatory EMR Market is expected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2025, from USD 4.11 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Top Key Competitors/Players:
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- eClinicalWorks
- Practice Fusion, Inc.
- eMDS Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Mckesson Corporation
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC
- Amazing Charts, LLC
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- QSI Management, LLC
- Greenway Health, LLC.
- Healthcare Management Systems, Inc.
- IBM
- Greenway Health, LLC
- CPSI
- CompuGroup Medical
- T-System Inc.
- Meditab
- CureMD
- Aprima
- Infor-Med Inc.
- Advanced Data Systems
- Nextech Systems, LLC
- AdvancedMD, Inc.
- Kareo, Inc.
- Among others.
The advanced digital version of the manual paper chart of the patients is called as electronic medical record (EMR) or electronic health record (EHR). The medical record includes medical history of patients, allergies & medication, immunization status, laboratory test results, demographics and others. The adoption of EMR systems has increased gradually. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that in 2015 almost all the reported hospitals 96.0% possessed a certified EHR technology. 84.0% of hospitals adopted at least a basic EHR system and the growth of 11.0% adoption rates of increased from 2014. The acceptance of EMR system has also led to launch various products in the market. For instance, in October 2009, Healthcare Management Systems, Inc. (HMS) (U.S.) launched HMS Ambulatory EMR, an ambulatory electronic medical record and practice management solution. This product enhanced the clinical integration, streamline physician workflow and facilitate use by physicians.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising usage of EHR solutions
- Government support for the adoption of HCIT
- Increasing growth of healthcare services
- Safe exchange of medical information
- High infrastructure investments
- Increasing cost pressure
Report Segmentation:
The ambulatory EMR market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, application, practice size and end user.
The market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode into:
- Cloud-Based
- On Premise Solutions.
The market is segmented on the basis of application into:
- Practice Management
- Patient Management
- E-Prescribing
- Referral Management
- Population Health Management
- Decision Support
- Health Analytics
The market is segmented on the basis of practice size into:
- Large Practices
- Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices
- Solo Practices
The market is segmented on the basis of end users into:
- Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers
- Independent Centers.
Based on geography the global ambulatory EMR market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa.
