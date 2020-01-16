Artificial Neural Network Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

An artificial neural network is a biologically inspired computational model that is patterned after the network of neurons present in the human brain. Artificial neural networks can also be thought of as learning algorithms that model the input-output relationship.

Scope of the Report:

The global Artificial Neural Network Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Neural Network Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Artificial Neural Network Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Neural Network Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679905-global-artificial-neural-network-software-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GMDH

Artificial Intelligence Techniques

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AWS

NVIDIA

TFLearn

Keras

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprised

SMEs

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3679905-global-artificial-neural-network-software-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Artificial Neural Network Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Neural Network Software

1.2 Classification of Artificial Neural Network Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud Based

1.3 Global Artificial Neural Network Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Neural Network Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large Enterprised

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Global Artificial Neural Network Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Artificial Neural Network Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Artificial Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Artificial Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Artificial Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Artificial Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Artificial Neural Network Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Artificial Neural Network Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GMDH

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GMDH Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Techniques

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Techniques Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Oracle

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 IBM

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 IBM Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Microsoft

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Intel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Intel Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AWS

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AWS Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 NVIDIA

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Artificial Neural Network Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 NVIDIA Artificial Neural Network Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com