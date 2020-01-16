Authentication Software Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players – IBM, JumpCloud, Gemalto, CA Technologies, Entrust Datacard, Avatier, RSA Security, HID Global, TrustBuilder, ForgeRock
This report focuses on the global Authentication Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Authentication Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
JumpCloud
Gemalto
CA Technologies
Entrust Datacard
Avatier
RSA Security
HID Global
TrustBuilder
ForgeRock
Soffid
Specops Software
eMudhra
inWebo Technologies
RCDevs
REVE Secure
Veridium
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Factor Authentication
Two Factor Authentication
Multi Factor Authentication
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecomm
Healthcare
Government
Defense and Surveillance
Consumer Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Authentication Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Authentication Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Authentication Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Single Factor Authentication
1.4.3 Two Factor Authentication
1.4.4 Multi Factor Authentication
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Authentication Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecomm
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Defense and Surveillance
1.5.7 Consumer Electronics
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Authentication Software Market Size
2.2 Authentication Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Authentication Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Authentication Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Authentication Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Authentication Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Authentication Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Authentication Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Authentication Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Authentication Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Authentication Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 JumpCloud
12.2.1 JumpCloud Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.2.4 JumpCloud Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 JumpCloud Recent Development
12.3 Gemalto
12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.4 CA Technologies
12.4.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.4.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Entrust Datacard
12.5.1 Entrust Datacard Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.5.4 Entrust Datacard Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Entrust Datacard Recent Development
12.6 Avatier
12.6.1 Avatier Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.6.4 Avatier Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Avatier Recent Development
12.7 RSA Security
12.7.1 RSA Security Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.7.4 RSA Security Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 RSA Security Recent Development
12.8 HID Global
12.8.1 HID Global Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.8.4 HID Global Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 HID Global Recent Development
12.9 TrustBuilder
12.9.1 TrustBuilder Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.9.4 TrustBuilder Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TrustBuilder Recent Development
12.10 ForgeRock
12.10.1 ForgeRock Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Authentication Software Introduction
12.10.4 ForgeRock Revenue in Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 ForgeRock Recent Development
12.11 Soffid
12.12 Specops Software
12.13 eMudhra
12.14 inWebo Technologies
12.15 RCDevs
12.16 REVE Secure
12.17 Veridium
……Continued
