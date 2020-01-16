Automotive Crash Test Barrier 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.20% and Forecast to 2021

Crash test barriers are the test tools, which replicate the properties of real materials, and they are used in the crash testing process. The crash test barriers are used for reducing the cost of testing, because they are used for crashing, instead of the complete product. Automotive crash test barriers are those which are used of for crash testing the vehicles. There are two types of barriers – rigid barriers and deformable barriers – which are used for frontal and side impact testing.

The analysts forecast the global automotive crash test barrier market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive crash test barrier market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Crash Test Barrier Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AFL Honeycomb

• Cellbond

• MESSRING Systembau MSG

• Plascore

Other prominent vendors

• 4activeSystems

• Dynamics Research

• Denton ATD

Market driver

• Investment in crash test facilities

Market challenge

• Crash test simulator – a cost challenge for crash test barrier

Market trend

• New mobile trolley-based frontal offset barrier

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

