Backup Software Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players – IBM, HP, Microsoft, Dell EMC, Symantec, Apple, NetApp, Barracuda Networks, Spanning Cloud Apps
Backup software are computer programs used to perform backup; they create supplementary exact copies of files, databases or entire computers. These programs may later use the supplementary copies to restore the original contents in the event of data loss.
In 2018, the global Backup Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Backup Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Backup Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HP
Microsoft
Dell EMC
Symantec
Apple
NetApp
Barracuda Networks
Spanning Cloud Apps
Backblaze
IDrive
Softland
StorageCraft Technology
Carbonite
NovaStor
Stellar Information Technology
Xopero
Chengdu Yiwo Tech Development
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Windows
macOS
Android
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Enterprise
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Backup Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Backup Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Backup Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Windows
1.4.3 macOS
1.4.4 Android
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Backup Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Backup Software Market Size
2.2 Backup Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Backup Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Backup Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Backup Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Backup Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Backup Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Backup Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Backup Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Backup Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Backup Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 Dell EMC
12.4.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.4.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.5 Symantec
12.5.1 Symantec Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.5.4 Symantec Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.6 Apple
12.6.1 Apple Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.6.4 Apple Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Apple Recent Development
12.7 NetApp
12.7.1 NetApp Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.7.4 NetApp Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.8 Barracuda Networks
12.8.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.8.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development
12.9 Spanning Cloud Apps
12.9.1 Spanning Cloud Apps Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Backup Software Introduction
12.9.4 Spanning Cloud Apps Revenue in Backup Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Spanning Cloud Apps Recent Development
……Continued
