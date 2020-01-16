Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Global Research Analysis 2019: Key Companies are GSK, Pfizer, Janssen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan, Novartis, AbbVie, AstraZeneca to 2025

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Industry Market Research Report has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. The Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

With the rise of stress among the adult population of the world, Bipolar Disorder are on the rise and the unmet need to diagnose or treat the disease is causing the market to research, develop and innovate new ways. This surge will make the market rise at a CAGR of 2.5%, from its initial estimated value of USD 4.38 billion in 2017 to USD 5.34 billion by 2025.

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market, By Type (Bipolar I, Bipolar II, Cyclothymia), Drug Class (Anticonvulsants, Antianxiety, Mood Stabilizers, Antipsychotic, Antidepressant), Mechanism of Action (Monoamine oxidase inhibitors, Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, Beta blockers, Tricyclic antidepressants, Benzodiazepines), Treatment (ECT, TMS, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

Bipolar Disorder, also called manic depression, is a type of mental disorder that causes frequent and unpredicted mood swings in the patients. It has been termed as Bi-Polar due to the extreme changes or two different sides that the person suffers in this disease. Recent researches have showed that it is a genetic disease and is transferred through genes. There are certain genes responsible for the development of said disease.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Bipolar Disorder Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bipolar Disorder Treatment players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bipolar Disorder Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Bipolar Disorder Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Top Key Players:

GSK

Pfizer

Janssen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Allergan

Novartis

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.)

Abbott

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck Group

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Gedeon Richter Pharma GmbH

Lundbeck

Repligen Corporation

Validus Pharmaceuticals

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Astellas Pharma

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the Bipolar Disorder Treatment production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market and its impact in the Global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market.

Market Drivers:

Government support and awareness programs organized are increasing the detection and diagnostic capabilities of the industry, increasing the market share and growth

Advancements in combination drugs and therapeutic market is one of the major reasons for the growth of the industry

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with therapies for its treatment are one of the major factors halting the market growth

Many of the patents are expiring for the blockbuster drugs in the market, and are therefore causing the market to be flooded with generic drugs, this factor will seriously cutoff the market growth

Key Development in the Market: Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

In a study in 2016, a gene called IEG which was commonly known as EGR3 was reported responding under environmental events and stressful conditions and repressed in the brains of the patients suffering from Bipolar disorder. The research suggests that both EGR3 and brain-derived neurotrophic factor may play an important role in the impaired cellular resilience seen in bipolar disorder.

In 2016, Salk Institute for Biological Studies and The Johns Hopkins University launched together an initiative to develop new studies and drug screening methods for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder worth USD 15.4 million.

Customize report of “Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Drug Class

Mechanism of Action

Treatment

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Bipolar I

Bipolar II

Cyclothymia

By Drug Class

Anticonvulsants

Antianxiety

Mood Stabilizers

Antipsychotic

Antidepressant

By Mechanism of Action

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Beta blockers

Tricyclic antidepressants

Benzodiazepines

By Treatment

ECT (Electroconvulsive therapy)

TMS (Transcranial magnetic stimulation)

Others (Psychotic therapies)

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market

The Global Bipolar Disorder Treatment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bipolar disorder treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

