Blockchain in Fintech Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players – IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, Chain Inc, Bitfury Group, BTL Group

Blockchain is the technology that uses a shared ledger to record transactions across a decentralized network of computers. Blockchain in fintech manages and controls the information on digital transactions and avoid duplicates. Integration of this technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, resulting in significant cost savings with respect to the reconciliation and settlement for several financial institutions and banks.

North America is expected to dominate the blockchain in fintech market owing to increasing adoption of advanced technology and infrastructure in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in this market led by an increase in the overall investments in the blockchain technology solutions to change the business processes in the finance industry.

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Fintech market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Fintech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Fintech development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Ripple

Earthport

Chain Inc

Bitfury Group

BTL Group

Digital Asset Holdings

Circle

Factom

AlphaPoint

Coinbase

Plutus Financial

Auxesis Group

BlockCypher

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Application & Solutions

Middleware & Services

Infrastructure & Base Protocols

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain in Fintech status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain in Fintech development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

