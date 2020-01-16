Calcium Chloride Food Grade Report on Global and United States Market from 2018-2023
Calcium Chloride Food Grade Report on Global and United States Market from 2018-2023 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Calcium Chloride Food market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2023. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The global Calcium Chloride Food Grade market is valued at 71 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 91 million USD i.e 0.91 Billion USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.57% between 2017 and 2023.
This market report provides a basic overview of the Calcium Chloride Food Grade industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.
Calcium Chloride Food Grade Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:
OxyChem
Tetra Technologies
Solvay
Zirax Limited
Nedmag
Ward Chemical
Koruma Klor Alkali
Premier Chemicals
Dacheng
Juhua Group
Tangshan Sanyou
Weifang Haibin Chemical
Products of the Calcium Chloride Food Grade market is primarily split into:
- Calcium Chloride Dihydrate
- Calcium Chloride Anhydrous
On the basis of the industrial applications, this report covers:
- Beverage & Beer
- Food Processing
- Food Preservatives
Market Segment by Regions includes:
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America
- Middle East and Africa.
