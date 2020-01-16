Calcium Chloride Food Grade Report on Global and United States Market from 2018-2023 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Calcium Chloride Food market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2023. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The forecast can also be provided from 2018 through 2025. Click and let us know your requirement.

The global Calcium Chloride Food Grade market is valued at 71 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 91 million USD i.e 0.91 Billion USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.57% between 2017 and 2023.

This market report provides a basic overview of the Calcium Chloride Food Grade industry including definition, classification, application and industry chain structure. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share, and contact information.

Calcium Chloride Food Grade Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

OxyChem

Tetra Technologies

Solvay

Zirax Limited

Nedmag

Ward Chemical

Koruma Klor Alkali

Premier Chemicals

Dacheng

Juhua Group

Tangshan Sanyou

Weifang Haibin Chemical

Products of the Calcium Chloride Food Grade market is primarily split into:

Calcium Chloride Dihydrate

Calcium Chloride Anhydrous

On the basis of the industrial applications, this report covers:

Beverage & Beer

Food Processing

Food Preservatives

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

