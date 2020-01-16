Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2025 – Brain Resource Company (BRC), NeuroCog Trials, CRF Health, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Cogstate Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Brackets, ProPhase, LLC., Pearson Education

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. The report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast period of 2018-2025

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report contains data for historic year 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market accounted for USD 1.80 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 31.10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increasing Awareness for Brain Fitness

Advancement in Technology

Stringent Government Regulations

Time Constraint in Developing Clinically Validated Brain Fitness Software

Negative Publicity About Brain Training Efficiency

Major Competitors:

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Major Players are:-

CRF Health,

Cambridge Cognition Ltd ERT Clinical,

Cogni Fit,

Brain Resource Company (BRC),

Neuro Cog Trials,

Cogstate Ltd.,

Quest Diagnostics,

Brackets,

Pro Phase,

,

Pearson Education among others.

The report for cognitive assessment and Training market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component By Product Type By Delivery By Industry Type By Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

