Composites Testing Market Analysis, Major Competitor and Strategies, Regional Outlook, 2019 to 2024

Composites Testing market size will grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.5 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 0.073. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The increasing penetration of composites in the aerospace & defense, transportation and wind energy applications and stringent composites testing standards, are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global composites testing market.

Companies which are Transforming Composites Testing Market are:-

Exova Group PLC., Intertek Group PLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Instron Corporation, Mistras Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc., Matrix Composites, Inc., ETIM Composites, Composites Testing Laboratory Ltd.

By Testing Method

Non-Destructive Testing, Destructive Testing,

By Product Type

Continuous Fiber Composites, Discontinuous Fiber Composites, Polymer Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Other Composites

By Application

Wind Energy, Building & Construction, Sporting Goods, Electricals & Electronics, Others

Regions Covered in Composites Testing Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

