DATABASE AS A SERVICE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
This report studies the global Database as a Service market, analyzes and researches the Database as a Service development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Azure
Amazon
Zoho
Big Query
SimpleDB
Caspio
Kintone
IBM
Socrata
Backand
Intel
Fusioo
Matrix EDC
Novi
Zadara
Unify
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Cloud
On Premises
Market segment by Application, Database as a Service can be split into
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Table of Contents
Global Database as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Database as a Service
1.1 Database as a Service Market Overview
1.1.1 Database as a Service Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Database as a Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Database as a Service Market by Type
1.3.1 On Cloud
1.3.2 On Premises
1.4 Database as a Service Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small Enterprises
1.4.2 Medium Enterprises
1.4.3 Large Enterprises
2 Global Database as a Service Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Database as a Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Azure
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Amazon
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Zoho
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Big Query
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 SimpleDB
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Caspio
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Kintone
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 IBM
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Socrata
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Backand
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Database as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Intel
3.12 Fusioo
3.13 Matrix EDC
3.14 Novi
3.15 Zadara
3.16 Unify
4 Global Database as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Database as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Database as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Database as a Service in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Database as a Service
5 United States Database as a Service Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Database as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Database as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Database as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Database as a Service Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Database as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Database as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Database as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
