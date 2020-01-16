Dental Consumables in China 2017 Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.27% and Forecast to 2021

Dental consumables are products or materials that are used to carry out tooth restoration and treat dental impairments and associated gingival tissues and structures. Dental consumables are used in almost all the branches of dentistry. Dental consumables include dental sundries and small equipment that are used to treat patients. Dental sundries include dental anesthetics, dental sealants, prophylaxis paste, impression materials, restorative materials, teeth whiteners, orthodontic appliances, and topical fluoride. There are several types of dental products such as dental implants, crowns and bridges, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, and dental biomaterials.

The analysts forecast the dental consumables market in China to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the dental consumables market in China for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dental consumables in China.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2373837-dental-consumables-market-in-china-2017-2021

The report, Dental Consumables Market in China 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• Danaher

• Dentsply Sirona

• GC Corporation

• Institut Straumann

Other prominent vendors

• Amann Girrbach

• COLTENE

• Den-Mat Holdings

• DENTAURUM

• Heraeus Kulzer

• Kohler Medizintechnik

• Power Dental USA

• Shofu Dental

• Ultradent Products

• VITA Zahnfabrik

• Young Innovations

• Zhermack

• Zimmer-Biomet

• Zirconzahn

• Zubler

Market driver

• Increasing incidence of oral issues and dental disorders

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Challenges associated with dental implants

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of mHealth

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2373837-dental-consumables-market-in-china-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Overview

• Dental crowns and bridges

• Dental implants

• Orthodontics

• Endodontics

• Periodontics

• Dental biomaterials

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing adoption of mHealth

• Continuous advances in technology

• Growing awareness about oral and dental treatments

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

..…..Continued