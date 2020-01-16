Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Global Market 2018: Key Players – Red Hat, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Unicon, Sumerge Software Solutions, Liferay, Sitecore
An enterprise portal, also known as an enterprise information portal (EIP), is a framework for integrating information, people and processes across organizational boundaries in a manner similar to the more general web portals. Enterprise portals provide a secure unified access point, often in the form of a web-based user interface, and are designed to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portlets.
One hallmark of enterprise portals is the de-centralized content contribution and content management, which keeps the information always updated. Another distinguishing characteristic is that they cater for customers, vendors and others beyond an organization’s boundaries. This contrasts with a corporate portal which is structured for roles within an organization.
The enterprise portal market is getting popular day by day owing to factors such as cost-effectiveness, user-friendly environment, and implementation. It is observed that enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more in their portal design. The rising competition among enterprises to retain customers is further fueling the market growth.
It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing & automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.
In 2018, the global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Red Hat
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Unicon
Sumerge Software Solutions
Liferay
Sitecore
Iflexion
Tata Consultancy Services
Infosys
HCL Technologies
Accenture
Teamspace
CubeServ
Doyen Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Employee Portal
Customer Portal
Supplier Portal
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
