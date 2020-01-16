Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Global Market 2018: Key Players – Red Hat, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Unicon, Sumerge Software Solutions, Liferay, Sitecore

An enterprise portal, also known as an enterprise information portal (EIP), is a framework for integrating information, people and processes across organizational boundaries in a manner similar to the more general web portals. Enterprise portals provide a secure unified access point, often in the form of a web-based user interface, and are designed to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portlets.

One hallmark of enterprise portals is the de-centralized content contribution and content management, which keeps the information always updated. Another distinguishing characteristic is that they cater for customers, vendors and others beyond an organization’s boundaries. This contrasts with a corporate portal which is structured for roles within an organization.

The enterprise portal market is getting popular day by day owing to factors such as cost-effectiveness, user-friendly environment, and implementation. It is observed that enterprises are showing interest in adopting portal and are investing more in their portal design. The rising competition among enterprises to retain customers is further fueling the market growth.

It has been observed that North America market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise portal market. Owing to fast implementation of advanced technology, well-established trade center and the rising competition among market players. The market for enterprise portals in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of manufacturing & automotive industry in the region is boosting the enterprise portal market. The presence of major technology giants in the region is the major reason boosting enterprise portal market growth.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Red Hat

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Unicon

Sumerge Software Solutions

Liferay

Sitecore

Iflexion

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Accenture

Teamspace

CubeServ

Doyen Solutions

Request a Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3661519-global-ente…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Employee Portal

Customer Portal

Supplier Portal

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Employee Portal

1.4.3 Customer Portal

1.4.4 Supplier Portal

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Red Hat

12.1.1 Red Hat Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.1.4 Red Hat Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Red Hat Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Unicon

12.5.1 Unicon Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.5.4 Unicon Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Unicon Recent Development

12.6 Sumerge Software Solutions

12.6.1 Sumerge Software Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.6.4 Sumerge Software Solutions Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sumerge Software Solutions Recent Development

12.7 Liferay

12.7.1 Liferay Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.7.4 Liferay Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Liferay Recent Development

12.8 Sitecore

12.8.1 Sitecore Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.8.4 Sitecore Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sitecore Recent Development

12.9 Iflexion

12.9.1 Iflexion Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.9.4 Iflexion Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Iflexion Recent Development

12.10 Tata Consultancy Services

12.10.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Introduction

12.10.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

12.11 Infosys

12.12 HCL Technologies

12.13 Accenture

12.14 Teamspace

12.15 CubeServ

12.16 Doyen Solutions

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3661519-global-enterprise-…

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

ADDRES:

WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

This release was published on openPR.