Floor Paint Market 2019 Global Top players, Demand, Trend, Size, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Global Floor Paint Market

Description

This report focuses on Floor Paint volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floor Paint market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Floor Paint in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Floor Paint manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

Jotun

Hempel

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Kansai

Chugoku Marine Paint

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

Axalta

Diamond Paints

SACAL

Carpoly

Henkel

RPM

KCC

Sika

3M

DAW

Huarun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Other

Segment by Application

Primer

Topcoat

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Floor Paint

1.1 Definition of Floor Paint

1.2 Floor Paint Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Floor Paint Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Floor Paint Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Floor Paint Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Primer

1.3.3 Topcoat

1.4 Global Floor Paint Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Floor Paint Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Floor Paint Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Floor Paint Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Floor Paint Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Floor Paint Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Floor Paint Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Floor Paint Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Floor Paint Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

………

8 Floor Paint Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 AkzoNobel

8.1.1 AkzoNobel Floor Paint Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 AkzoNobel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 AkzoNobel Floor Paint Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Jotun

8.2.1 Jotun Floor Paint Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Jotun Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Jotun Floor Paint Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Hempel

8.3.1 Hempel Floor Paint Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Hempel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Hempel Floor Paint Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Nippon Paint

8.4.1 Nippon Paint Floor Paint Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Nippon Paint Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Nippon Paint Floor Paint Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 PPG Industries

8.5.1 PPG Industries Floor Paint Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 PPG Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 PPG Industries Floor Paint Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Kansai

8.6.1 Kansai Floor Paint Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Kansai Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Kansai Floor Paint Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

