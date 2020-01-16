Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Analysis 2018 to 2023: Baker Hughes, a GE company, Halliburton, Schlumberger, AkzoNobel, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, ExxonMobil and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

This report on the Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market offers explanatory knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, production, revenue, consumption, import and export, and the most effective development within the organization size, deployment type, inside, segmentation is comprised throughout this analysis.

Fracking fluids are a complex mixture of chemicals, water, and sand. The composition of fracking fluids is unique to each company; they alter the composition of fracking fluids depending on the presence of groundwater or surface water.

The water-based fluid segment accounted for the major market share in the global fracking fluid and chemicals market and is expected to lead the hydraulic fracturing market during the next few years. Water-based fluids are widely used for fracturing treatment and to recover shale gas and oil. Deep reservoirs require high-density fluids for the efficient fracking process thus increasing the demand for water-based fluids.

Some Of The Key Players In Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Include:

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Ashland

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

AkzoNobel

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant

ExxonMobil

Albemarle Corporation

Calfrac Well Services

This report focuses on the Fracking Chemicals and Fluids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In term of the geographical regions, the Americas held the highest share and is expected to lead the market in the next few years. The major driving factor is the hydraulic fracturing technique and horizontal drilling in the region allowing the US to produce more oil and gas from unconventional reserves which will further drive the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market in this region.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-Based

Oil-Gel Based

Foam-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Horizontal Well

Vertical Well

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Fracking Chemicals and Fluids by Countries

6 Europe Fracking Chemicals and Fluids by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Fracking Chemicals and Fluids by Countries

8 South America Fracking Chemicals and Fluids by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Fracking Chemicals and Fluids by Countries

10 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment by Type

11 Global Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Segment by Application

12 Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the Fracking Chemicals and Fluids market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Fracking Chemicals and Fluids is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

