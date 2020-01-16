GAMBLING MARKET IN THE UK – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Gambling is carried out with an intent to win a material good or prize money. We have considered the different forms of gambling in the UK market to compute the market size.

The analysts forecast the gambling market in the UK to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the gambling market in the UK for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Gambling Market in the UK 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 888 Holdings

• Camelot Group

• GVC Holdings

• Paddy Power Betfair

• William Hill

Market driver

• Growth of the online gambling market

Market challenge

• Challenges of problem gamblers

Market trend

• Implementation of artificial intelligence in gambling

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

• Segmentation by type

• Comparison by type

• Betting – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Lottery – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Casino – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: BUYING CRITERIA

• Buying criteria for gambling

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

• Segmentation by platform

• Comparison by end-user

• Offline – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Online – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by platform

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in gambling

• Introduction of Bitcoin gambling

• Rise in popularity of virtual reality (VR) gambling

• Introduction of live gambling by vendors

• Increase in number of women gamblers in the UK market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• 888 Holdings

• Camelot Group

• GVC Holdings

• Paddy Power Betfair

• William Hill

Continued…..

