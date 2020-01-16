Geomembranes market accounted to growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024

The global geomembranes market accounted to USD 4.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

A geomembrane is very low permeability synthetic membrane liner or barrier used with any geotechnical engineering related material so as to control fluid (or gas) migration in a human-made project, structure, or system. Geomembranes are made from relatively thin continuous polymeric sheets, but they can also be made from the impregnation of geotextiles with asphalt, elastomer or polymer sprays, or as multilayered bitumen geocomposites. Continuous polymer sheet geomembranes are, by far, the most common.

Geomembranes refer to synthetic membranes or liners which comprises of low permeability and are utilized with geotechnical engineering in order to control fluid. These are made up with the impregnation of geotextiles with elastomers, asphalt, or multilayered bitumen geocomposites and are used in the Waste Management, Water Management, tunnel lining and Mining industries

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing applicability and demand of geomembranes

Rising environmental awareness

More of technological development

Drivers and restrains of the geomembranes market

Key developments in the market

CAGR value for the forecast period 2019-2024

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Global Geomembranes Market – Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global geomembranes market are

GSE Environmental

Atarfil SL

Solmax,

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Agru America

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Firestone Building Products Company

Colorado Lining International

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Nilex Inc

Carthage Mills Inc.

CETCO

Fiberweb India Ltd.

HUESKER

ACE Geosynthesis among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of manufacturing process, global geomembranes market is segmented into blown film, extrusion, calendaring and others.

On the basis of application is segmented into waste management, water management, tunnel lining and mining. In 2016, waste management accounted the largest market share.

On the basis of geography, global geomembranes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global geomembranes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes active implantable medical devices shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.

