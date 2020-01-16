Glass Recycling Emerging Market| Opportunities| Review Trends | Share

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Glass Recycling Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Glass Recycling is the processing of waste glass into usable products. Glass waste should be separated by chemical composition, and then, depending on the end use and local processing capabilities, might also have to be separated into different colors. When glass is used for new container manufacturing, it is virtually infinitely recyclable. The processing and use of recycled glass in manufacturing conserves raw materials, and reduces energy consumption. That which is not recycled, but crushed, reduces the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Glass Recycling can be classified into two types: Container Glass and Construction Glass. Survey results showed that Container Glass of the Glass Recycling market is 35.24%, 60.8% is Construction Glass in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Recycled Glass. So, Recycled Glass has a huge market potential in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glass Recycling market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3670 million by 2024, from US$ 2610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Glass Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Glass Recycling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Glass Recycling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Container Glass

Construction Glass

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Alcohol

Food and Beverages

Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Strategic Materials

Ardagh

Momentum Recycling

Heritage Glass

Shanghai Yanlongji

The Glass Recycling Company

Spring Pool

Pace Glass

Vitro Minerals

Marco Abrasives

Rumpke

Binder+Co

Owens Corning

Trim

Vetropack Holding

Sesotec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Glass Recycling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Glass Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Recycling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Glass Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

