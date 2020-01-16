Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis and Forecast 2025: B. Braun Melsungen AG, BioMonde, BSN medical, Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences, Medtronic, Misonix, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet

Global Advanced Wound Care Market, By Type (Dressing, Biologics, Therapy Devices), By Wound Type (Surgical Wound, Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Burns, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Wound Care Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Community Healthcare), By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2025

Some of the major market players in this market are –

PAUL HARTMANN Ltd,

Organogenesis Inc,

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc,

Advancis Medical UK,

Arobella Medical,

Braun Melsungen AG,

BioMonde,

BSN medical,

Coloplast Group,

Hollister Incorporated,

Integra LifeSciences,

ITALIA MEDICA SRL,

LOHMANN & RAUSCHER GMBH,

Medtronic,

Misonix,

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

Olympus Corporation,

Smith & Nephew,

Söring GmbH,

Zimmer Biomet

Key Drivers: Global Advanced Wound Care Market

Rising aging population, growing incidences of diabetes, technological advancement, rising awareness regarding new technology, government support in the terms of funding, reduced the duration of hospital stays, rising incidence of chronic wounds, problem associated with ineffective traditional wound healing method, increase funding in wound care and development, increasing volume of surgeries across the globe, faster recovery and healing time, range of wound indications at relatively lower prices, innovative products and rising demand in emerging healthcare market are some of the drivers contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Points: Global Advanced Wound Care Market

The global advanced wound care market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Acelity L.P. Inc., dominated the global advanced wound care market, followed by Smith and Nephew and Molyncke Healthcare respectively, in 2017.

The dressing segment is dominating the global advanced wound care market.

Biologics is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global advanced wound care market is segmented into three product types, namely, dressing, biologics, and therapy devices.

Based on wound type:

Surgical Wound

Diabetic Ulcer

Burns

Pressure Ulcer

Venous Ulcer

Among Others

On the basis of end users:

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Community Healthcare

On the basis of Distribution Channel:

Direct Tenders

Retails

Based on geography:

North America

Europe

Global

South America

Middle East and Africa

