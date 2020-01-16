Global and Regional LED Tube Light Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis

LED Tube lights currently represent the most energy efficient means of linear tube lighting. These lights offer smooth, constant and crystal clear supply of light throughout the area in which they are set-up. Due to their high energy efficiency and a longer life, these lights are rapidly replacing fluorescent tube lights that are used very often in commercial and residential buildings. Unlike fluorescent tubes (that tend to burn out faster when integrated with occupancy sensors and other controls), LED tube lights work perfectly with control systems, since their life is not affected by turning them on/off. They have a longer life span of 50,000 to 100,000 hours, which is 55-75 times more than their traditional counterparts. These eco-friendly lights offer maximum light output along with energy savings and come in a wide array of color temperatures. Because of their unique solid-state design, LED tube lights require no warm up time, are light weight, extremely durable and require virtually no maintenance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the LED Tube Light in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Osram

Philips

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Eaton

Cree

Panasonic

Toshiba

Sharp

Yankon Lighting

Opple

Hubbell

Zumtobel Group

NVC (ETI)

Nichia

FSL

TCP

Havells

Mitsubishi

MLS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spot light

Street light

Tube light

WALL washer light

Bulb

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LED Tube Light market.

Chapter 1, to describe LED Tube Light Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of LED Tube Light, with sales, revenue, and price of LED Tube Light, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Tube Light, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, LED Tube Light market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Tube Light sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table Of Contenet:

3 Global LED Tube Light Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global LED Tube Light Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 Global LED Tube Light Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 LED Tube Light Manufacturer Market Share

3.3.2 Top 6 LED Tube Light Manufacturer Market Share

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global LED Tube Light Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global LED Tube Light Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global LED Tube Light Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Global LED Tube Light Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 North America LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Asia-Pacific LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.5 South America LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.6 Middle East and Africa LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5 North America LED Tube Light by Countries

5.1 North America LED Tube Light Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America LED Tube Light Sales by Countries (2012-2017)

5.1.2 North America LED Tube Light Revenue by Countries (2012-2017)

5.2 USA LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5.3 Canada LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

5.4 Mexico LED Tube Light Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

List of Tables and Figures

Figure LED Tube Light Picture

Table Product Specifications of LED Tube Light

Figure Global Sales Market Share of LED Tube Light by Types in 2016

Table LED Tube Light Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Spot light Picture

Figure Street light Picture

Figure Tube light Picture

Figure WALL washer light Picture

Figure Bulb Picture

…Continued

