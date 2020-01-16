Global Apheresis Equipment Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Apheresis is an invasive process that involves the separation of components such as platelets, RBC, plasma, and other components from whole blood. In this procedure, the blood of a donor or a patient is passed through an apheresis machine or a blood cell separator.An apheresis machine is a device which receives blood removed from a patient or donor’s body and separates it into its various components plasma, platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells. Depending on the reason for apheresis, one of these components is isolated and collected by the instrument, while the others are returned to the body. The apheresis equipment spins the blood to separate the required component from other blood components. A selected part of the blood is removed, and the remaining elements are returned to the donor or the patient. It involves the use of devices and disposables along with separation technologies such as centrifugation and membrane filtration. The equipment used in apheresis include manual and automated systems.
Global Apheresis Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Haemonetics Corporation
Fresenius Medical Care
Terumo BCT, Inc.
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Therakos
NIKKISO
Macopharma
Medica SPA.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Membrane Apheresis Equipment
Centrifugation Apheresis Equipment
By End-User / Application
Plasma
Platelets
RBC
Others
