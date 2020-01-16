Global Apheresis Equipment Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Apheresis Equipment Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Apheresis Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Apheresis Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Apheresis is an invasive process that involves the separation of components such as platelets, RBC, plasma, and other components from whole blood. In this procedure, the blood of a donor or a patient is passed through an apheresis machine or a blood cell separator.An apheresis machine is a device which receives blood removed from a patient or donor’s body and separates it into its various components plasma, platelets, white blood cells and red blood cells. Depending on the reason for apheresis, one of these components is isolated and collected by the instrument, while the others are returned to the body. The apheresis equipment spins the blood to separate the required component from other blood components. A selected part of the blood is removed, and the remaining elements are returned to the donor or the patient. It involves the use of devices and disposables along with separation technologies such as centrifugation and membrane filtration. The equipment used in apheresis include manual and automated systems.

Global Apheresis Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Haemonetics Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Therakos

NIKKISO

Macopharma

Medica SPA.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Membrane Apheresis Equipment

Centrifugation Apheresis Equipment

By End-User / Application

Plasma

Platelets

RBC

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Haemonetics Corporation

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Fresenius Medical Care

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Terumo BCT, Inc.

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Therakos

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 NIKKISO

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Macopharma

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Medica SPA.

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Continued….

