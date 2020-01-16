Global Biosimulation Market Reflect Impressive Expansion Till 2025 With Certara, Simulation, Dassault Systèmes, Schrödinger, Advanced Chemistry Development, Chemical Computing Group And Others

Global Biosimulation market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the Biosimulation market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The global Biosimulation market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Biosimulation market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Biosimulation Market is expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Global Biosimulation Market, By Product and Service (Software, Services), By Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Others), By Delivery Model (Subscription Models, Ownership Models), By End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market competitors/players:

Certara,

Simulation Plus,

Dassault Systèmes,

Schrödinger,

Advanced Chemistry Development,

Chemical Computing Group,

Rosa,

Physiomics,

Evidera,

In Silico Biosciences,

Leadinvent Technologies,

Inosim Software,

Nuventra Pharma,

Accelrys,

Entelos,

Rhenovia,

Insilico Biotechnology,

LeadScope,

Genedata,

Archimedes,

And Compugen

Among others

Competitive Analysis:

The global Biosimulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Biosimulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in R&D investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Increase in adoption of biosimulation software by regulatory bodies

Technological advancement QSP systems

Growth in development of biologics and biosimilar

Shortage of biosimulation and modeling experts

Increased use of personalized medicine

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Market Segmentation:

The biosimulation market is segmented into

products and services,

application,

delivery model

end users.

Based on products and services, the market is segmented into

software



Software segment is further sub segmented into

trial design software,

toxicity prediction software,

PBPK modeling & simulation software,

molecular modeling and simulation software,

PK/PD modeling & simulation software.

Services are further segmented into

in-house services

contract services.

Based on application, the market is segmented into

drug development,

drug discovery and others.

Drug development is further sub-segmented into

preclinical testing

clinical trials.

Preclinical testing is further sub-segmented

into PK/PD

ADME/TOX.

Drug discovery is further sub-segmented into

target identification & validation,

lead identification

optimization

Based on delivery model, the market is segmented into

subscription models

ownership models.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into

pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies,

research institutes,

contract research organizations,

regulatory authorities

others

Based on geography the biosimulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa..

