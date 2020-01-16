Global Cell Dissociation Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion & Competitive Insights of Players like BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , GE, Merck KGaA, ATCC, REPROCELL Inc., ALSTEM, Pelobiotech, BrainBits, Labochema,
Global Cell Dissociation Market, By Product (Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Instruments & Accessories), By Tissue (Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue, Others), By Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), By Application, By End User, By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints
- Rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies
- Increasing government funding for cancer research
- Emergence of advanced tissue dissociation enzyme products
- Acceptance of enzyme-free dissociation products over enzymatic dissociation products
- Occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria
Market Segmentation
The global cell dissociation market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and geographical segments.
Based on product, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- enzymatic dissociation products,
- non-enzymatic dissociation products and
- instruments & accessories
Enzymatic dissociation products are further sub segmented into collagenase, trypsin, papain, elastase, dnase, hyaluronidase and other enzymes.
The global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- connective tissue,
- epithelial tissue and others on the basis of tissue
On the basis of type, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- tissue dissociation and
- cell detachment
On the basis of application, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into
- antibody production,
- veterinary applications,
- cell culture maintenance,
- immunoassays
On the basis of end user, the global cell dissociation market is classified into
- pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies,
- research & academic institutes
Based on geography the global cell dissociation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and,
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Top Players of Market
- BD,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific ,
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ,
- GE Healthcare ,
- Merck KGaA,
- ATCC,
- REPROCELL Inc.,
- ALSTEM,
- CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH,
- Biological Industries USA, Inc.,
- Pelobiotech,
- BrainBits,
- LLC,
- Labochema,
- Himedia Laboratories,
- Biocompare,
- Pan-Biotech,
- Gemini Bio-Products,
- Miltenyi Biotec,
- Stemcell Technologies
Competitive Analysis
The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
