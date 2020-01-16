Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Forecast to 2024: Bioclinica, PAREXEL, ICON plc, IXICO, ERT, BioTelemetry, Inc., Cardiac Imaging, Inc., WorldCare Clinical, VirtualScopics, Inc, Medical Metrics, Inc., Mint Medical, Bioxydyn Limited
Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Echocardiography), By Products (Services & Software), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Government Research Institutes), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market accounted to USD 775.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing number of contract research organization
- Growth in geriatric population with chronic diseases
- Rise in R&D investments
- Emerging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
- Small and portable equipment
- High price if imaging hampers the market
Report Definition:
Clinical trial is the vital part of drug developing process. Imaging has been the emerging market in clinical and non-clinical fields. Medical imaging is playing a significant role in clinical trials for more effective and accurate results. Clinical imaging is used to prevent, detect, treat and manage various diseases or medical conditions.
Report Segmentation:
The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented by:
- Modality Computed Tomography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Ultrasound
- Positron Emission Tomography
- X-Ray
- Echocardiography
By products the market segmented into:
- Services
- Software
By end user the market segmented into:
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Top Key Competitors:
- Bioclinica
- PAREXEL International Corporation
- ICON plc.
- IXICO PLC.
- Intrinsic Imaging, LLC
- ERT Clinical
- BioTelemetry, Inc.
- Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies
- Radiant Sage LLC
- WorldCare Clinical
- VirtualScopics
- Prism Clinical Imaging
- Medical Metrics Inc.
- Mint Medical GmbH
- Image Core Lab.
- Bioxydyn
- Biomedical Systems
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Quotient Clinical
- BANOOK GROUP
- Among others.
