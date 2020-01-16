Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Forecast to 2024: Bioclinica, PAREXEL, ICON plc, IXICO, ERT, BioTelemetry, Inc., Cardiac Imaging, Inc., WorldCare Clinical, VirtualScopics, Inc, Medical Metrics, Inc., Mint Medical, Bioxydyn Limited

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Echocardiography), By Products (Services & Software), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Government Research Institutes), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market accounted to USD 775.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of contract research organization

Growth in geriatric population with chronic diseases

Rise in R&D investments

Emerging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Small and portable equipment

High price if imaging hampers the market

Report Definition:

Clinical trial is the vital part of drug developing process. Imaging has been the emerging market in clinical and non-clinical fields. Medical imaging is playing a significant role in clinical trials for more effective and accurate results. Clinical imaging is used to prevent, detect, treat and manage various diseases or medical conditions.

Report Segmentation:

The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented by:

Modality Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Echocardiography

By products the market segmented into:

Services

Software

By end user the market segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Top Key Competitors:

Bioclinica

PAREXEL International Corporation

ICON plc.

IXICO PLC.

Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

ERT Clinical

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Radiant Sage LLC

WorldCare Clinical

VirtualScopics

Prism Clinical Imaging

Medical Metrics Inc.

Mint Medical GmbH

Image Core Lab.

Bioxydyn

Biomedical Systems

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Quotient Clinical

BANOOK GROUP

Among others.

