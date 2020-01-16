Global Creatine Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Creatine is a naturally-occurring amino acid (protein building block) that’s found in meat and fish, and also made by the human body in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas. It is converted into creatine phosphate or phosphocreatine and stored in the muscles, where it is used for energy. During high-intensity, short-duration exercise, such as lifting weights or sprinting, phosphocreatine is converted into ATP, a major source of energy within the human body.
Global Creatine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
AlzChem
Spectrum Chemical
Tiancheng
BM.PHARM
Gulang Xinmiao
Zibo Lanjian
Bao Sui
Jiangsu Yuanyang
Hubei Yuanhua
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Creatine 80 mesh
Creatine 200 mesh
By End-User / Application
Health Care Product
Pharmaceutical Product
Food & Beverage
Others
