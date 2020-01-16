Global Dried Fruits Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global market size of Dried Fruits in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dried Fruits in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dried Fruits market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Dried fruit is a processed fruit in which most of the water is removed from fruit either through a natural procedure of sun drying or dehydrators. Both dried and fresh fruits are a rich source of antioxidants and fibers but in dried fruits, a small amount of vitamins is lost during the dehydration process.
Dried fruit market is gaining acceptance due to its easy snack to pack feature which avoids spoiling of fruits as quickly as fresh fruits. Furthermore, the market is witnessed to be propelling with its application in different product line
In 2017, the global Dried Fruits market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dried Fruits market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dried Fruits include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dried Fruits include
Arimex
Olam International
Sunbeam Foods
Sun-Maid
Diamond Foods
Archer Daniels Midland
Kanegrade
Graceland
Hines Nut Company
H.B.S. Foods
Ocean Spray Cranberries
Market Size Split by Type
Apricots
Figs
Dates
Peaches
Berries
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Dairy Products
Confectionary
Snacks
Desserts
Bakery
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Dried Fruits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Dried Fruits market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Dried Fruits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Dried Fruits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Dried Fruits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
