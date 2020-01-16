Global Dried Fruits Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Dried Fruits Industry

This report studies the global market size of Dried Fruits in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dried Fruits in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dried Fruits market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Dried fruit is a processed fruit in which most of the water is removed from fruit either through a natural procedure of sun drying or dehydrators. Both dried and fresh fruits are a rich source of antioxidants and fibers but in dried fruits, a small amount of vitamins is lost during the dehydration process.

Dried fruit market is gaining acceptance due to its easy snack to pack feature which avoids spoiling of fruits as quickly as fresh fruits. Furthermore, the market is witnessed to be propelling with its application in different product line

In 2017, the global Dried Fruits market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dried Fruits market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dried Fruits include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dried Fruits include

Arimex

Olam International

Sunbeam Foods

Sun-Maid

Diamond Foods

Archer Daniels Midland

Kanegrade

Graceland

Hines Nut Company

H.B.S. Foods

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Market Size Split by Type

Apricots

Figs

Dates

Peaches

Berries

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Dairy Products

Confectionary

Snacks

Desserts

Bakery

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dried Fruits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dried Fruits market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dried Fruits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dried Fruits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Dried Fruits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

