Global Frozen Bakery Additives Market Regional Landscape, Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects 2019-2024

Frozen Bakery Additives market size will grow from USD 1.41 Million in 2017 to USD 2.12 Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.1%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The global frozen bakery additives market has been on a higher growth trajectory for the last few years. The role of food additives in food processing has been very important over the years. There are a number of classes of additives which include preservatives, antioxidants, emulsifiers, stabilizers, thickeners, flavor enhancers, sweeteners, colors, etc. It would be impossible without food additives for the food manufacturing industry to provide a wide range of safe, wholesome, nutritious, and attractive products at affordable prices all year round in order to meet consumer requirements for quality, convenience, and variety. They are essential in the batteries of tools used by the food manufacturer to convert agricultural raw materials into products that are safe, stable, of consistent quality, and readily prepared and consumed. Different types of additives are used for the frozen bakery industry, though many individual additives perform more than one function. For the purpose of both classification and regulation, they are grouped according to their primary function.

Ab Nordbakels, Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Ddw-the Color House, David Michael & Co., E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Engrain, Jungbunzlauer AG, Kerry Group, Lasenor Emul S.L., Lonza Group Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Palsgaard A/S, Purac Biochem B.V., Puratos Group N.V., Royal Dsm N.V., Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp.

Colors & Flavors, Emulsifiers, Enzymes, Oxidizing Agents, Preservatives

Frozen Breads, Frozen Cakes, Frozen Pastry, Frozen Pizza Crust, Other Frozen Bakery Products

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

