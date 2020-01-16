Global High Temperature Adhesive Market Advancements & Competitive Insights: The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Dow Corning, Master Bond, Henkel, Sika, H.B. Fuller, Henkel Adhesives, Huntsman Corporation, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, Bostik, Avery Dennison

Global High temperature adhesive market research report offers valuable insights and helps client’s gain higher market share into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market globally. For a better understanding of the market, our market experts provide a comprehensive analysis of the factors defining the the growth of the High temperature adhesive market and encompasses a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to our clients and presents them with actionable insights. The key player analysis of High temperature adhesive market is intended to provide crucial information and In-depth intelligence on the changing competitive scenarios on market strategies, implemented by the prominent players and the critical products and services offered by them.

The Global High Temperature Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 4.90 billion by 2025, from USD 3.50 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Well known players of global high temperature adhesive market are The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Dow Corning, Master Bond, Henkel, Sika, H.B. Fuller, Henkel Adhesives, Telestream, Aremco Llc, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Cotronics Corp, Axiom Materials, Inc., Daubert Chemical Company, Cyberbond Llc, CYBERBOND UK LIMITED, Cyberbond Europe GmbH, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Huntsman Corporation, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, ThreeBond International, Inc., Bostik, Avery Dennison, Nyatex Chemical Company, pure chemicals co., Illinois Tool Works, Cyberbond Llc, CYBERBOND UK LIMITED, Cyberbond Europe GmbH and others.

Market Segments

The global high temperature adhesive market is segmented based on polymer type, technology type and geographical segments.

Based on polymer type, the global high temperature adhesive market is segmented into

epoxy,

silicone,

polyurethane,

acrylic and other

On the basis of technology, the global high temperature adhesive market segmented into

solvent based,

reactive,

film,

Hot melt and others.

Based on geography, the global high temperature adhesive market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Use of high temperature adhesives replacing mechanical fastener.

Rapid increasing demand in automotive and aerospace industry.

Increase demand from the thermoforming and lamination sector.

Higher dependence on economic cycle.

Growing demand in Asia-Pacific region.

Increase advancement in Product Portfolio.

Competitive Analysis

The global high temperature adhesive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high temperature adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

