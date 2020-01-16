Global Isocyanate Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion & Competitive Insights of Players like Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS, LANXESS Americas, Covestro, Evonik, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei America, Wanhua Chemical Group, Vencorex

The Isocyanate market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global Isocyanate market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

The global isocyanate market is expected to reach USD 42.21 million by 2025, from USD 37.64 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Well known players of Global Isocyanate Market are Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS, LANXESS Americas, Covestro, Evonik, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei America, Wanhua Chemical Group, Vencorex, Asahi Kasei Corp, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH, Vencorex (Thailand) Company Limited, VENCOREX FRANCE, Mitsui Chemicals America, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Europe GmbH, Taiwan Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kumho Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., COVESTRO UK LIMITED

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global isocyanate market is classified in

rigid foam,

flexible foam,

paints & coatings,

adhesive & sealants, and

Elastomers & binders, and others.

Based on geography the global isocyanate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on type, the global isocyanate market is segmented into

MDI,

TDI,

Aliphatic isocyanate and others.

Competitive Analysis

The global isocyanate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of isocyanate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Increase in demand of construction industry

Growth in emerging economies and technological innovations.

Rising demand from furniture industry as carpet cushion and mattress padding

Consumption of polyurethane in various consumer and industrial applications

Increasing toluene costs and highly volatile crude oil pricing.

Highly toxic and hazardous nature coupled with heavy polyurethane affecting growth of isocyanate

Use of certain polyurethanes coatings, adhesives and foams lead to occupational asthma

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Isocyanate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Isocyanate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Isocyanate players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Isocyanate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Isocyanate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

