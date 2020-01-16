Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Last Mile Delivery Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Last Mile Delivery Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery coverd 3C Products, Fresh Products and others like clothes, shoes, daily necessities, etc.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

Market growth will also be driven by the continued outsourcing of supply chain activity to third-party logistics providers. This includes increase in the scope of contracts when they are renewed. However, a key factor which will offset the impact of this on market growth is the efficiency savings made by logistics providers which are passed back to clients. Further consolidation is expected as logistics providers seek to add new service capabilities and geographical scope to enable them to support global clients and hence, build their position in the competitive global market.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/515281

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

XPO Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS and ICS)

Agility

China POST

Hitachi Transport System

DSV

YTO Express

Panalpina

Toll Holdings

Expeditors International of Washington

GEFCO

ZTO Express

STO Express

Dachser

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Sinotrans

Yusen Logistics

Segmentation by product type

B2C

B2B

Segmentation by application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Last-Mile-Delivery-Market-Growth-Status-and-Outlook-2019-2024.html

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Last Mile Delivery market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Last Mile Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Last Mile Delivery players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Last Mile Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Last Mile Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/515281

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook