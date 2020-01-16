Global Marine Engines Market 2019-2022 – Onset of Advanced Technologies to upsurge the Growth

Marine Engines market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Marine Engines Market.

About Marine Engines Industry

Marine Engines market size will grow from USD 11.65 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.66 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 3.89%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The growth will be mainly driven by increased commercial vessels and rise in ship-building activity.Marine engines are used in various vessel types such as commercial vessels, offshore support vessels and other vessel types. The report indicated that high demand for commercial vessels will drive the growth in the marine engines market. The report further sub-segments commercial vessels into bulkers, container ships, cargo vessels, LNG carriers, LPG carriers, pure car carriers, chemical carriers among other commercial vessel types. The high demand for commercial vessels will be bolstered by rise in maritime trade and increased world-wide demand for natural gas.

Companies which are Transforming Marine Engines Market are:-



Caterpillar, Inc. , Man Diesel & Turbo Se , Wartsila, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG , Brunswick Corporation , Volvo Group , Cummins, Inc. , GE Transportation , Yanmar Co., Ltd. , Scania AB , John Deere , Daihatsu Diesel MFG. Co. Ltd. , Dresser-Rand , Deutz AG

By Power

Up to 1,000 HP , 1,001 HP to 5,000 HP , 5,001 HP to 10,000 HP , 10,001 HP to 20,000 HP , Above 20,000 HP

By Application

Commercial Vessels , Offshore Support Vessels , Other Vessels

By Fuel

Heavy Fuel Oil , Intermediate Fuel Oil , Marine Diesel Oil , Marine Gas Oil , Other Fuels

By

, , , ,

Regions Covered in Marine Engines Market are :-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

