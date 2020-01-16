Global Mining Drills Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Mining Drills Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Mining Drills Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Mining Drills market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Atlas Copco
Sandvik
Caterpillar
Boart Longyear
Komatsu
Revathi Equipment Limited
AARD Mining Equipment
CME
Sulzer
TEI Rock Drills
Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment
Mindrill Systems & Solutions
Rockdrill Services Australia
Rockmore International
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mining Drills in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Diesel-mechanical
Diesel-electric Hybrid
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Surface Mining
Underground Mining
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Mining Drills Market Research Report 2018
1 Mining Drills Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mining Drills
1.2 Mining Drills Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Mining Drills Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Mining Drills Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Diesel-mechanical
1.2.4 Diesel-electric Hybrid
1.3 Global Mining Drills Segment by Application
1.3.1 Mining Drills Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Surface Mining
1.3.3 Underground Mining
1.4 Global Mining Drills Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Mining Drills Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mining Drills (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Mining Drills Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Mining Drills Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……
7 Global Mining Drills Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Atlas Copco
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Atlas Copco Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Sandvik
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Sandvik Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Caterpillar
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Caterpillar Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Boart Longyear
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Boart Longyear Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Komatsu
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Komatsu Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Revathi Equipment Limited
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Revathi Equipment Limited Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 AARD Mining Equipment
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 AARD Mining Equipment Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 CME
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 CME Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Sulzer
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Sulzer Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 TEI Rock Drills
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Mining Drills Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 TEI Rock Drills Mining Drills Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 Guizhou Sinodrills Equipment
7.12 Mindrill Systems & Solutions
7.13 Rockdrill Services Australia
7.14 Rockmore International
7.15 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Continued….
