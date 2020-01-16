Global Near Field Communications (NFC) Technology Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2025
NFC is a short-range, low-power communications protocol between two devices. One device, the initiator, uses magnetic induction to create a radio-wave field that the target can detect and access, allowing small amounts of data to be transferred wirelessly over a relatively short distance. NFC is now gaining traction in the healthcare industry, and has caught the eye of various medical device manufacturers for use in their products.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high growth in mobile commerce, increase in requirement of connection between two devices and high growth in smart appliances segment.
In 2018, the global Near Field Communications (NFC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Near Field Communications (NFC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Near Field Communications (NFC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Broadcom
DeviceFidelity
Gemalto
Huawei Technologies
Identive
Infineon Technologies
Inside Secure
Mediatek
NXP Semiconductors
On Track Innovations(OTI)
Renesas Electronics
Samsung Electronics
Stmicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC & laptop
Smartphone & Tablet
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Finance
Retail
Automotive
Transportation
Medical & Healthcare
Residential & Commercial
Consumer Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
