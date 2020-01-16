Global Operating Room Management Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Operating Room Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Operating room management is the science of how to run an Operating Room Suite. Operational operating room management focuses on maximizing operational efficiency at the facility, i.e. to maximize the number of surgical cases that can be done on a given day while minimizing the required resources and related costs.

Major market drivers are the emphasis on healthcare system cost control, efficiency improvement in operating rooms, demand and redevelopment projects and funding to improve OR infrastructure, growing prevalence of diseases, and the growing number of surgeries due to growing number of geriatric populations which are more susceptible for number of diseases. However, the high operational cost associated with the setting up of operating room management is a restraint factor that cannot be ignored.

Geographically, the operating room management system market is leading by North America and Europe, North America (totally48% share in 2017) led by the U.S. commands the largest market share owing to the faster uptake of new technology, presence of well-developed hospital infrastructures and largest number of multi-specialty hospitals. Europe accounts for the second largest market led by Germany, France and the U.K., with about 30% share in 2017. Asia Pacific regions is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth led by Japan, china and Korea.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Cerner Corp.

McKesson Corp

BD

GE Healthcare

Omnicell, Inc.

Getinge AB

Richard Wolf GmbH

Steris PLC

Barco NV

Surgical Information Systems

Ascom

Services

Software Solutions

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Data Management and Communication Solutions

Operating Room Supply Management Solutions

Operating Room Scheduling Solutions

Performance Management Solutions

Other Solutions

To study and analyze the global Operating Room Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Operating Room Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Operating Room Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Operating Room Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Operating Room Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

