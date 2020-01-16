Global Operation & Business Support System Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Operational support systems (OSS) are computer systems used by telecommunications service providers to manage their networks (e.g., telephone networks). They support management functions such as network inventory, service provisioning, network configuration and fault management. Together with business support systems (BSS), they are used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services.
The telecom enterprises end users are expected to contribute the largest market share in the OSS/BSS market. BFSI, manufacturing, and retail will be the key growing end users during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Operation & Business Support System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Operation & Business Support System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operation & Business Support System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amdocs
Accenture
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Oracle
Tata Consultancy Services
Ericsson
Tech Mahindra
Huawei Technology
Nokia Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Planning & Design
Service Delivery
Service Assurance
Service Fulfilment
Customer Care
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom Enterprises
Banking, Finance Services & Insurance
Retail
Government
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Operation & Business Support System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Operation & Business Support System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
