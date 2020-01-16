Global Operation & Business Support System Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Operation & Business Support System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Operational support systems (OSS) are computer systems used by telecommunications service providers to manage their networks (e.g., telephone networks). They support management functions such as network inventory, service provisioning, network configuration and fault management. Together with business support systems (BSS), they are used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services.

The telecom enterprises end users are expected to contribute the largest market share in the OSS/BSS market. BFSI, manufacturing, and retail will be the key growing end users during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Operation & Business Support System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Operation & Business Support System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Amdocs

Accenture

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Oracle

Tata Consultancy Services

Ericsson

Tech Mahindra

Huawei Technology

Nokia Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Planning & Design

Service Delivery

Service Assurance

Service Fulfilment

Customer Care

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Enterprises

Banking, Finance Services & Insurance

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Operation & Business Support System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Operation & Business Support System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

