Global Operational room management Market Undertake Strapping Growth during 2018-2025 With BD, Omnicell, Allscripts, Getinge, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cerner Corporation, STERIS Corporation, Nexus AG,GE, Optum, McKesson And Others
Global Operational Room Management Market is expected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.70 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025
Global Operational Room Management Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Solution (Data Management & Communication Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management Solutions, Others), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Web-Based, Cloud Based), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Competitors/players:
- Becton Dickinson and Company,
- Omnicell, Inc.,
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.,
- Getinge AB,
- Richard Wolf GmbH,
- Cerner Corp.,
- Steris PLC,
- Nexus AG,
- General Electric Company,
- Optum Inc,
- McKesson Corp,
- COMEG Medical Technologies,
- Orpheus Medical,
- DxC Technology,
- EIZO,
- Brainlab,
- Picis Clinical Solutions,
- MEDITECH,
- Stryker Corporation,
- HCA Healthcare,
- TECSYS Inc,
- Owens & Minor Medical, Inc.
- Among others.
Competitive Analysis:
global Operational Room Management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Operational Room Management Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Part 04: Global Operational Room Management Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Part 06: Global Operational Room Management Market Segmentation By Product
- Market segmentation by product
- Market segmentation By Applications
- Market segmentation By End Users
- Comparison by product
- Others – Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by product
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas – Market size and forecast
- EMEA – Market size and forecast
- APAC – Market size and forecast
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
And More…..Get Detailed TOC At : https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-operational-room-management-market
Segmentation: Global Operational Room Management Market
The operational room management system market is segmented into
- component,
- solution,
- delivery mode,
- end users
Based on component, the operational room management system market is segmented into
- software
Based on solution, the operational room management system market is segmented into
- data management & communication solutions,
- anesthesia information management solutions,
- operating room supply management solutions,
- scheduling solutions,
- performance management solutions
Based on delivery mode, the operational room management system market is segmented into
- on-premise solutions,
- web-based solutions
- cloud based solutions.
Based on the end-user, the operational room management system market is segmented into
- hospitals,
- ambulatory surgical units
Based on geography the operational room management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing number of supply management software
- Increase in geriatric populace, and occurrence of chronic disease
- Increase in the redevelopment projects and funding to improve infrastructure
- High installation and maintenance cost of equipment
- Lack of awareness
- Technical constraints include concerns of information security
