Global Smart Home Market Advancements & Competitive Insights: Wacker Siemens, GE, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, SAMSUNG, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Emerson, LIFX, Crestron Electronics , Sleep Number Corporation, Switchmate Inc., Leviton, Vivint Smart Home
Global smart home Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global smart home market is expected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2025, from USD 25.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
The global smart home market is expected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2025, from USD 25.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:
- Competitors –In this section, various smart home industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the smart home Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
- A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
- Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
- The 360-degree smart home overview based on a global and regional level
- Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level
- Production Analysis – Production of the smart home is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various smart home Market key players is also covered.
- Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the smart home This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.
- Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the smart home
Industry Latest Developments
- Various developments takes place in the field of smart home market for instance in January 2018 GRDF company launched the smart gas meters, the world’s biggest roll-out motorized by Oracle which serves 90% of the French gas market by delivering smart metering services to 11 million customers.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, and Strategic outlook & porters five analyses
COMPANIES COVERED
- Siemens,
- GE,
- Schneider Electric,
- Honeywell,
- SAMSUNG,
- Lutron Electronics,
- Johnson Controls,
- Emerson,
- LIFX Among,
- Ingersoll Rand,
- Legrand,
- Acuity Brands,
- Leviton,
- Vivint Smart Home,
- Sleep Number Corporation,
- Switchmate Inc.,
- LIFX,
- Crestron Electronics,
- ABB,
- Cisco,
- IBM,
- Control4,
- Leviton,
- United Technology Corporation,
- Siemens Building Technologies,
- Smarthome,
- Smart Home Systems Inc,
- smart home SA,
- LG Electronics Others
Market Segments
Based on geography,
- north America & south America,
- Europe,
- Asia-pacific and,
- middle east & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Based on application
- lighting control,
- security and access control,
- HVAC control,
- entertainment and other controls,
- home healthcare,
- Smart kitchen and home appliances.
On the basis of software & service
- Behavioural and Proactive.
