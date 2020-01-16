Global Smart Home Market Advancements & Competitive Insights: Wacker Siemens, GE, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, SAMSUNG, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Emerson, LIFX, Crestron Electronics , Sleep Number Corporation, Switchmate Inc., Leviton, Vivint Smart Home

Global smart home Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. This research study released by Data Bridge Market Research evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The smart home report is a comprehensive business study on the current state of industry which analyses innovative strategies for business growth and describes important factors such as top manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

The global smart home market is expected to reach USD 55.7 billion by 2025, from USD 25.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Industry Latest Developments

Various developments takes place in the field of smart home market for instance in January 2018 GRDF company launched the smart gas meters, the world’s biggest roll-out motorized by Oracle which serves 90% of the French gas market by delivering smart metering services to 11 million customers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

FREE TOC is Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-home-market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, and Strategic outlook & porters five analyses

COMPANIES COVERED

Siemens,

GE,

Schneider Electric,

Honeywell,

SAMSUNG,

Lutron Electronics,

Johnson Controls,

Emerson,

LIFX Among,

Ingersoll Rand,

Legrand,

Acuity Brands,

Leviton,

Vivint Smart Home,

Sleep Number Corporation,

Switchmate Inc.,

LIFX,

Crestron Electronics,

ABB,

Cisco,

IBM,

Control4,

Leviton,

United Technology Corporation,

Siemens Building Technologies,

Smarthome,

Smart Home Systems Inc,

smart home SA,

LG Electronics Others

Market Segments

Based on geography,

north America & south America,

Europe,

Asia-pacific and,

middle east & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Based on application

lighting control,

security and access control,

HVAC control,

entertainment and other controls,

home healthcare,

Smart kitchen and home appliances.

On the basis of software & service

Behavioural and Proactive.

