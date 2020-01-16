GLOBAL SOYBEAN MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Soybean is a species of legume native to East Asia, widely grown for its edible bean, which has numerous uses.

Majorly fuelling demand in the global soybean market is the rising awareness among people about its health benefits. Their increasing applications in various end-use segments such as animal feed is also serving to boost demand. Serving to hamper demand in the global soybean market, on the other hand, is the dairy protein ingredients that have the first mover advantage and greater consumer acceptance.

The global Soybean market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soybean market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Soybean in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soybean in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Soybean market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Soybean market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Kerry

Fuji Oil Group

House Foods Group

The WhiteWave Foods

DuPont

CHS

Cargill

The Scoular

Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

Market size by Product

Conventional

Organic

Market size by End User

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soybean market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soybean market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soybean companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Soybean submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soybean are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Soybean market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

