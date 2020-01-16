Global Synthetic Butadiene Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.
Global Synthetic Butadiene market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Texas Petrochemicals(US)
BASF(DE)
Lyondell Basell(US)
Shell Chemical(NL)
Ineos O&P(DE)
FPCC(TW)
ExxonMobil(US)
Sabic(SA)
Zeon(JP)
Dow(US)
LG Chem(KR)
JSR Corp(JP)
Evonik(DE)
Reliance Industries(IN)
Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)
Sinopec(CN)
CNPC(CN)
CNOOC(CN)
FREP(CN)
North Huajin(CN)
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Oxidative dehydrogenation
Extractive distillation
By End-User / Application
SBR
PBR
SBS
ABS
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Texas Petrochemicals(US)
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 BASF(DE)
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Lyondell Basell(US)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Shell Chemical(NL)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Ineos O&P(DE)
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 FPCC(TW)
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 ExxonMobil(US)
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Sabic(SA)
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Zeon(JP)
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Dow(US)
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 LG Chem(KR)
12.12 JSR Corp(JP)
12.13 Evonik(DE)
12.14 Reliance Industries(IN)
12.15 Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)
12.16 Sinopec(CN)
12.17 CNPC(CN)
12.18 CNOOC(CN)
12.19 FREP(CN)
12.20 North Huajin(CN)
