Global Titanium Powder Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024
Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. Titanium Powder has a variety of specifications with purity range from 95.00% to 99.98%. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.
The key players covered in this study
ATI
Cristal
OSAKA Titanium
Fengxiang Titanium Material & Powder
ADMA Products
Reading Alloys
MTCO
TLS Technik
Global Titanium
GfE
AP&C
Puris
Toho Titanium
Metalysis
Praxair S.T. Tech
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Honeycomb catalyst
Plate catalyst
Corrugated catalyst
By End-User / Application
Aerospace Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Petrochemical Industry
