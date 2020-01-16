Global video measuring system market 2018: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges By KEYENCE CORPORATION, Renishaw, CREAFORM, Perceptron, Vision Engineering, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Nikon, Hexagon Mining, Zygo Corporation, Advantest, FARO Technologies, ZEISS Group And Others

Global Video Measuring System Market is expected to reach USD 839.41 Million by 2025 from USD 453.54 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points:

Cameras market is growing with the highest CAGR of 8.5%

Hardware market is driving the market with highest market share of 57.2%

Manual Video Measuring System segment is dominating the video measuring system market

The global Video Measuring System market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Video Measuring System Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players :

KEYENCE CORPORATION, ADVANTEST CORPORATION, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Corporation, ZEISS International, HEXAGON, ZYGO, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Vision Engineering Ltd, Perceptron, Inc., CREAFORM, Renishaw plc, among others.

Key Points: Global Video Measuring System Market

KEYENCE CORPORATION is going to dominate the video measuring system market following with ADVANTEST CORPORATION, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Corporation ZEISS International, HEXAGON, ZYGO, Mitutoyo America Corporation, Vision Engineering Ltd, Perceptron, Inc., CREAFORM, Renishaw plc, among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Video Measuring System Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Video Measuring System Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Video Measuring System Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Segmentation:

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on offering into three notable segments;

hardware, software and services

Hardware segment is sub segmented into

cameras, sensors, lighting system, processors and others

Services segment is sub segmented into

measurement service and after-sales service

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on product type into three notable segments;

manual video measuring system, automated video measuring system and semi-automated video measuring system

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on type into two notable segments;

2D, 3D

The global video measuring system market is segmented based on application into seven notable segments;

electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, heavy machinery industry, medical, energy and power,others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global video measuring system are rising concern towards quality control, increased demand for proficient, precise and specific measurement technology and advantages of video measurement technology over traditional measurement methods

High cost of video measuring related technologies are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Advent of smart factories, investment opportunities for video measuring in markets will drive the market in future.

