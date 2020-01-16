Global VoIP Providers Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2025
Voice over internet protocol (VoIP) provider is a type of software uses an IP network to transmit phone calls and other messaging.
In 2017, the global VoIP Providers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global VoIP Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VoIP Providers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Nextiva
RingCentral
Verizon
8×8
Jive
Viber
Dialpad
Grasshopper
Cisco
Avaya
MiCloud
Aircall
MiVoice
Vonage
Loop
Shoretel
Toshiba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Based
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VoIP Providers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VoIP Providers Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web Based
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VoIP Providers Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 VoIP Providers Market Size
2.2 VoIP Providers Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VoIP Providers Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 VoIP Providers Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 VoIP Providers Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global VoIP Providers Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global VoIP Providers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global VoIP Providers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 VoIP Providers Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players VoIP Providers Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into VoIP Providers Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global VoIP Providers Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global VoIP Providers Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Nextiva
12.1.1 Nextiva Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.1.4 Nextiva Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Nextiva Recent Development
12.2 RingCentral
12.2.1 RingCentral Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.2.4 RingCentral Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 RingCentral Recent Development
12.3 Verizon
12.3.1 Verizon Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.3.4 Verizon Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.4 8×8
12.4.1 8×8 Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.4.4 8×8 Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 8×8 Recent Development
12.5 Jive
12.5.1 Jive Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.5.4 Jive Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Jive Recent Development
12.6 Viber
12.6.1 Viber Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.6.4 Viber Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Viber Recent Development
12.7 Dialpad
12.7.1 Dialpad Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.7.4 Dialpad Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dialpad Recent Development
12.8 Grasshopper
12.8.1 Grasshopper Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.8.4 Grasshopper Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Grasshopper Recent Development
12.9 Cisco
12.9.1 Cisco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.9.4 Cisco Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.10 Avaya
12.10.1 Avaya Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 VoIP Providers Introduction
12.10.4 Avaya Revenue in VoIP Providers Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.11 MiCloud
12.12 Aircall
12.13 MiVoice
12.14 Vonage
12.15 Loop
12.16 Shoretel
12.17 Toshiba
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3483057-global-voip-providers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
